NAKACHINDA, LUO, KAPATA, YENGA BACKSTABS ECL OVER UKA, CALLS ALLIANCE A TEAM OF INEXPERIENCED POLITICIANS



PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda has vowed to destroy the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) and has instructed some Members of the PF Central Committee (MCC) to disregard anything to do with UKA.



In a move seen to backstab and snub PF President Edgar Lungu who has shown commitment to the ideals of UKA, Nakachinda has embarked on a war path against his ‘King Maker’ and has recruited Nkandu Luo, Jean Kapata and Dan Yenga among others, to break ECL’s association with UKA.



Last night, Nakachinda and these members of the Central Committee hosted the UKA Diaspora Group meeting where they rubbished the Alliance, calling its Council of Presidents as inexperienced politicians looking for Ministerial appointments.



During the online meeting monitored by Fyalungula Media last night, Danny Yenga was heard especially disparaging Citizens First President, Harry Kalaba, calling him “just a boy who wants to use ECL” in reference to a recent CF rally attended ECL in Samfya.



Contrary to these MCC’s blurred vision and impaired political judgement, their party leader has reaffirmed his personal commitment and that of all PF structures to work with the UKA Alliance, saying “those plotting to divide us will not succeed.”



Despite the spirited fight by Nakachinda and his team to armtwist ECL in their favour away from UKA, other MCCs such as Mumbi Phiri, Emmanuel Mwamba, Richard Musukwa and others are not in favour of the machinations and they are objectively supporting ECL’s association with UKA.



Sources within PF say some MCCs have a very personal and vindictive hatred against CF Leader Harry Kalaba whom they are suspecting ECL is trying to endorse.



Those close to the matter say, Nakachinda and his team think that supporting UKA will not guarantee them positions in the new Government post 2026 elections, forgetting it’s individual Zambian voters who will decide not what a few MCCs are plotting.



Fyalungula understands that the Nakachinda led Central Committee is in talks with New Congress Party Leader Peter Chanda to surrender his party to them should PF remain hijacked by the Miles Sampa fanned confusion.



Fyalungula