NAKACHINDA REPORTED TO MAZABUKA POLICE FOR HATE SPEECH AGAINST TONGA-SPEAKING PEOPLE
UPND officials in Mazabuka have reported Raphael Nakachinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, to the Mazabuka police station for hate speech.
The officials who were led by Mazabuka District UPND Coordinator, Severino Habenzu say that Nakachinda made tribal remarks against the Tonga-speaking people during a rally in Petauke on Saturday afternoon.
The UPND officials are demanding that Nakachinda be summoned for hate speech, citing his promotion of hate speech against the Tonga-speaking people and defamation of the Republican President .
Byta FM
Hmmm hate speech against the Tonga Speaking People,
There’s no need to report Mr.Rapheal Nakachinda to the police because that is a political statement that he made however it is common knowledge that this individual wants to taste the uniform as a prisoner for some time now.
And I am sure the police have been instructed to arrest him ASAP.
When a non UPND person reports a UPND person for hate speech to the police, they refuse to act saying they fear they will get fired.
I hope the police will act professionally in this matter because records are there to show the bias in tribal appointments.
We never had such cases before this government came to power.
Vote wisely in 2026.
He is an attention and sympathy seeker, he is addicted to being arrested and possibly he wants to send some more falsehoods to the UN Rapporteur. Without anything of this nature, the guy remains irrelevant in the political arena. At times it’s better to ignore him.
Just as I had expressed my thoughts earlier on, that is hate speech for which Nakacinda should face the law. He is a convict who does not seem to learn and will one day wind up in prison with no bail pending appeal.
Hate speech is subjective in its nuances. Let’s stop this arbitrary interpretation and mature as a nation. The guy was saying what others only whisper.