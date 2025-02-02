NAKACHINDA REPORTED TO MAZABUKA POLICE FOR HATE SPEECH AGAINST TONGA-SPEAKING PEOPLE





UPND officials in Mazabuka have reported Raphael Nakachinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, to the Mazabuka police station for hate speech.





The officials who were led by Mazabuka District UPND Coordinator, Severino Habenzu say that Nakachinda made tribal remarks against the Tonga-speaking people during a rally in Petauke on Saturday afternoon.





The UPND officials are demanding that Nakachinda be summoned for hate speech, citing his promotion of hate speech against the Tonga-speaking people and defamation of the Republican President .



Byta FM