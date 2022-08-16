NAKACHINDA ‘S CLAIM THAT COMMUNITY HOUSE IS PLOTTING TO BLOCK LUSAMBO FROM CONTESTING IN KABUSHI – RUBISH

Nakachinda’s claim that state house is trying to block former Kabushi MP Bowman LUSAMBO is rubish and contaminated madness of the highest level which should not be entertained at all cost as this is a slander to state house. Nakachinda’s binoculars has failed to zoom that state house does not interfere in the operations of investigative wings of the govt.

Actually as UPND team on the copperbelt we want the former KABUSHI MP to recontest his seat so that we can teach him a lesson. This is just the confirmation that PF has already accepted defeat in Kabushi hence these baseless claims which does not even hold any waters. Just yesterday we received more than 500 defectors from PF and that’s why they have developed diarrhea.

We dnt want PF to change the candidate in KABUSHI and Kwacha constituencies so we can test the ground. Only useless people can still stand and symphazize with finished lisholi party.

If Bowman Lusambo is guilty of the murder case involving the death of NDC’s member Obed Kasongo let the law be applied equally as there is nobody above law.

Douglas Kasalala

UPND CB youth deputy IPS