NAKACHINDA SAY’S HE IS UNABLE TO ACCOUNT FOR MMD VEHICLES

FORMER MMD national secretary Raphael Nakacinda says he is unable to provide an accurate account of the motor vehicles he handled because of circumstances surrounding his exit as chief executive officer of the former ruling party.

Mr Nakacinda said all the relevant documentations were left at the MMD secretariat to which he has had no access since November 2019.

In a letter dated December 3, 2024, written by his lawyers Makebi Zulu Advocates to MMD national secretary Elizabeth Chitika’s lawyers J&M Advocates, Mr Nakacinda requested to have access to all records at the office for him to give proper account of motor vehicles.

The Lusaka High Court last month ordered Mr Nakacinda to account for the former ruling party’s motor vehicles, which were given to late President Rupiah Banda.

ZDM