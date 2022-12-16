NAKACHINDA SENT OUT OF PARLIAMENT FOR NOT APOLOGIZING

PF Member of the Central Committee RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA was this morning sent out of Parliament after he refused to read an apology handed to him.

Speaker of the National Assembly NELLY MUTTI ordered Mr NAKACHINDA to leave the house for refusing to read an apology to the House for his disrespectful and contemptuous remarks.

The Speaker further said appropriate action will be taken against Mr. NAKACHINDA for refusing to read the apology.

In her ruling, Ms. MUTTI said the House was extremely displeased with Mr. NAKACHINDA’s utterances against the Speaker and the House in general.

She said Mr. NAKACHINDA’s arrogance and failure to appear before the Committee on Privileges and Absences is unprecedented and such misconduct is unacceptable and not befitting of a person who previously served in the House and as Cabinet Minister.

Ms. MUTTI further urged Mr. NAKACHINDA to desist from such misconduct in future.

The Speaker’s ruling was on a complaint by Lukulu East Member of Parliament CHRISTOPHER KALILA over statements attributed to Mr. NAKACHINDA in an article in the Daily Nation Newspaper of October, 5th 2021.