NAKACHINDA SUFFERS BP AFTER NEWS OF HIS ARREST REACHES HIM.





UPND officials in Mazabuka have reported Raphael Nakachinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, to the Mazabuka police station for alleged hate speech.





The officials who where led by Mazabuka District Coordinator, Severino Habenzu claim that Nakachinda made tribal remarks against the Tonga-speaking people during a rally in Petauke on Saturday afternoon.





The UPND officials are demanding that Nakachinda be summoned for hate speech, citing his alleged promotion of hate speech against the Tonga-speaking people and defamation of the Republican President .





Meanwhile, Nakachinda has been admitted in Petauke due to High Blood Pressure after news of his possible arrest reached him.