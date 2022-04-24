NAKACHINDA TESTING THE PRESIDENTIAL CHARACTER AND AUTHORITY OF ZAMBIAN YOUTHS TO DISCIPLINE HIM- WALLEN HINYAMA

We have taken note of the bad political conduct of Mr NAKACHINDA, the PF National IPS towards our Republican President H.E Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

As Copperbelt Youths we know that Mr NAKACHINDA is just trying to test the Character of our President and the authority that is in the Youth Wing to Protect Party Leaders. As Youths on the Copperbelt we would like to remind NAKACHINDA and his friends that we uphold the reconcilation and reuniting path the Republican President has chosen but if he wants to know that we have teeth he will regret.

Further Mr Nakachinda must be aware that Zambians are happy with the free Education policy, increased CDF, recruitment programs and many other things that President Hakainde Hichilema and his New Dawn team has delivered. As a result of these positive deliverables, Zambians may not take lightly Nakachinda’s insults on a Republican President who is delivering more than their expectations.

Nakachinda’s insults on our President are meant to deviate the attention of our leaders who are currently working hard to deliver on their election campaigns. However it’s a mised call because President Hakainde Hichilema and team attaches great importance to developmental issues not politicking issues.

As Youths on the Copperbelt we are watching Nakachinda’s issue and how government mandated wings are handling the issue. If we are not going to be satisfied, we may be forced to come in and apply our political party functions as a Youth Wing of which one of them is to protect our leaders from such unethical utterances from Nakachinda against the Republican President.

Issued by//

Wallen Hinyama

Copperbelt Province Youth Chairman

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM