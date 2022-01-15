NAKACHINDA WILL NOT GO TO JAIL FOR SAYING TEKENI AMATAKO PANSHI, SAYS LUSAMBO

Raphael Nakachinda will not go to jail for saying tekeni amatako panshi, says former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo.

And Lusambo said the reason why he made the statement on K2 million being nothing as others could even use it as shopping money, was simply to encourage Zambians that they could also work hard and earn a lot of money.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the arrest of Raphael Nakachinda for allegedly defaming the President, Lusambo said the investigative wings are embarrassing President Hakainde Hichilema in a very big way, both locally and internationally, owing to some of the promises he made during his inauguration ceremony that people would not be arrested without being given a charge.

He urged police Inspector General Lemmy Kajoba to stop embarrassing the President, saying what Nakachinda said did not warrant him (Kajoba) unleashing police officers on him, saying the country was being driven on a slippery slope where those in leadership wanted to make it impossible to “talk against HH.”

“Anybody who tempers with democracy is not fit to be the Republican President of Zambia…2026 is coming. By the time they realise it’s time to work they will realise it’s too late,” Lusambo said,

He said the arrest of Nakachinda was just another ploy to silence political opponents.

"The President used the word of panyoko, kapena nipanyoko, pamunyoko. You remember? The President used that word pamunyoko. So there are so many things we…