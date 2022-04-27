Based on Matthew 25:36, today I was in the company of the PF acting President Hon Given Lubinda and 3 other PF MPs (Hon Kafwaya – Lunte, Hon Kapyanga-Mpika & Hon Simumba-Nakonde) to visit the PF MCC Raphael Nakachinda incarcerated in Solwezi.
We saw him and he is in good spirit. We had hoped to secure a bond or bail for him but was not made possible thus far and beyond 48 hours clocked this morning.
Looks like Mr Nakachinda will spend his first KK holiday in prison🤔
MBS 27.04.2022
Good for him. You cannot insult the presidency & expect to get away with it….worse off insulting a certain tribe/region. Hope Nakchinda learns a lession. At 43yrs,l expected him to be mature enough in his role of offering of checks & balances to govt
That sounds great “first KK holiday in prison”. So these guys know that the offence is too serious and require more than one KK holidays in prison. Sounds he will be in there forever unless or till we cancel KK holidays kikiki!!!!!
So they just went to pose in front of that gate where their fellow goon is incarcerated.
Disaster!!!!
Jobless idiots will now be following each other from on police station to the other, from one remand prison tho the other until finally they will all be right together in prison and form party structures right there. Kikikikiki. Mbwekesis.
In PF what one idiot says becomes a PF anthem. In which Good spirit? Where can an evil idiot like Nakachinda find a good spirit? The Idiot is just as evil as the spirit he is in. I am glad my wish to see the idiot taken to Solwezi has been granted. Stupid idiot.