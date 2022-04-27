Based on Matthew 25:36, today I was in the company of the PF acting President Hon Given Lubinda and 3 other PF MPs (Hon Kafwaya – Lunte, Hon Kapyanga-Mpika & Hon Simumba-Nakonde) to visit the PF MCC Raphael Nakachinda incarcerated in Solwezi.

We saw him and he is in good spirit. We had hoped to secure a bond or bail for him but was not made possible thus far and beyond 48 hours clocked this morning.

Looks like Mr Nakachinda will spend his first KK holiday in prison🤔

MBS 27.04.2022