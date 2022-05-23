PF central committee member Paul Moonga has urged acting party president Given Lubinda to seek President Hakainde Hichilema’s audience on national matters, saying “we must stop these stupid things of going to the press just as a way of talking.”

And Moonga urged fellow central committee member Raphael Nakachinda to tame his tongue, warning that his tongue will land him into problems if he fails to control it.

Moonga also told PF national chairman Davies Chama over his statement that President Hichilema justified being referred to as a western puppet by his actions, that those in . . . https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/nakachinda-your-tongue-will-land-you-into-problems-moonga-urges-lubinda-to-seek-hhs-audience-on-national-matters-lets-stop-these-stupid-things-of-going-to-the-press/