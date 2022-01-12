NAKACHINDA’S DULLNESS ON CANCELLATION OF KABWATA BY-ELECTION EXPOSED

Nakachinda has again exposed his ignorance on his lack of understanding of the Electoral Act concerning postponement of an election in the event of a candidate withdrawing from the race.

The postponement of the by-election is actually an inconvenient to the ruling party who are in a hurry to roll out development to the entire country than the former corruption regime that has vanished from the political landscape.

The insinuations by Nakachinda that UPND has instigated the by-election are baseless and aimed at seeking sympathy on their unpopular candidate Clement Tembo who is not even known in Kabwata.

UPND cannot sink so low like the PF who are known for for such cheap propaganda.

Our memories are still fresh last year in Mpulungu constituency were PF paid a UPP candidate to withdraw his nomination, which he did. Fresh nominations were done. Despite their corrupt underhand methods they still lost the seat to UPND. Was the withdraw in Mpulungu instigated by UPND? A big no.

We cannot use such a cheap strategy as the PF are known for.

If anything,UPND are advocating for an amendment of such an Act as it is a waste of tax payers money which could be channelled to development.

Nakachinda is advised to desist from the verbal diarahoea and cry baby politics that has become synonymous to his name.

Tembo Spencer

Upnd Media Nationwide Network