By Dante Bwalya

Patriotic Front Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has been charged and arrested for allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Nakacinda has also been arrested for issuing tribal remarks against the Tonga speaking people when he appeared on a radio programme a few days ago.

Mr. Nakacinda was reported to Solwezi Central Police Station by UPND North-Western Province Youth Chairman Bruce Kanema for issuing derogatory remarks against President Hichilema and the Tonga people.

Police are yet to issue a statement on Mr. Nakacinda’s arrest.

Earlier in the day UPND supporters and their PF counterparts had a near punch-up at Solwezi Central Police Station when the latter went to offer solidarity to their Information and Publicity Chairperson.

Quick action from the men and women in uniform was enough to control the situation.

Mr. Nakacinda had been in the interrogation room for close to four hours before his official arrest.