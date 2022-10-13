NAKACINDA ESCAPES LYNCHING BY UPND CADRES IN LUSANGAZI

Tue. Oct 13 , 2022/Smart Eagles

PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Hon. Raphael Nakacinda came close to being beaten up by a mob of UPND cadres at Lusangazi Council this afternoon.

After a struggle to have the PF candidate for the lusangazi Council Chairperson seat file in his nominations successfully, Nakacinda and his team felt they could finally heave sighs of relief but this was not to be because they would find an angry mob of UPND cadres camped outside the nomination centre chanting we want Nakacinda . “We want to teach him a lesson. “

The visibly exhausted Nakacinda tried to dodge the cadres but maybe because of his afro and beard which has earned him the nickname Mushala on social media , he was quickly spotted and cornered .

What made the situation more frustrating was that the Police at first stood by watching as if it was an interesting episode of Mpali .

That one of the police officers finally intervened to give Nakacinda room to dash for his vehicle and be quickly driven away is nothing to clap for the Police about as onlookers can testify that the behaviour of the police leaves much to be desired .