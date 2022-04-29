NAKACINDA IN MORE TROUBLE: KAOMA BASED MAN REPORTS THE FORMER MINISTER AT THE POLICE FOR ALLEGEDLY ISSUING TRIBAL REMARKS

A Kaoma based man, Emmanuel Mwangana, has reported former Minister of Water Development and Sanitation and now PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda to the Police for allegedly issuing tribal remarks meant to degrade the people of Southern Province.

According to Mr. Mwangana, Mr. Nakacinda is alleged to have defamed President Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Southern Province in a video widely circulated on social media.

He said the remarks have the potential to divide the Nation which the President has fought so hard to unite.