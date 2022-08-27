RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA IN RTA

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Chilanga Police station recorded a slight Injury road traffic accident which occurred in the early hours of today Saturday the August 27, 2022 at 04:00 hours at Shimabala Toll gate.

InvovIed was M/Raphael Nakachinda aged 43 of kafue township who sustained minor injuries and was treated as an out-patient. He was driving a motor vehicle, Toyota land cruiser registration number BAK 2127 which had its front part damaged.

Other property damaged was the security camera pole which is located at the Shimabala Toll plaza.

The accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went to hit into the security camera pole. He has since been charged for careless driving and has paid the Admission of Guilty fine