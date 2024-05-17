NAKACINDA JAILED 18 MONTHS FOR DEFAMING HH

By Darius Choonya

Patriotic Front faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has been sent to prison for defaming Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Nakacinda has been jailed 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for accusing the President of having summoned judges to his house to persuade them bring a one party state.

His allegations were amidst a hearing of a judicial review application by some eight PF members of parliament who had challenged Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti ‘s decision to chase them from parliament after the nullification of their seats.

For now, Mr.Nakacinda remains in custody and it remains unclear whether he will appeal both his conviction and sentence.