NAKACINDA REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE PARLIAMENT FOR REMARKS HE MADE AGAINST SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

By Chileshe Mwango

Patriotic Front –PF- Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda this morning refused to apologize before Parliament after being reprimanded by the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti for remarks he made against her in the Daily Nation Newspaper.

Mr. Nakacinda was in October last year quoted by the tabloid urging Ms Mutti to detach emotions when presiding over parliament business.

But making a ruling on a point of order raised by Lukulu East Member of Parliament Christopher Kalila who asked the speaker if Mr. Nakacinda was in order to question her authority, Ms. Mutti reprimanded Mr. Nakacinda who refused to read an apology statement in Parliament.

Mr. Nakacinda stated that he could not read the apology statement which was not prepared by himself as it was against his conscious.

Despite several attempts by the speaker to order Mr. Nakacinda to read the statement, he refused until he was ordered out of the house with caution that parliament will take the appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the Speaker said Mr. Nakacinda allowed the ruling on the matter to delay as he decided to take a legal route after he was summoned by the Committee on Privileges and Absences.

Ms. Mutti told Mr. Nakacinda that the house is extremely displeased with his endeavor to lower its dignity and that of the office of speaker further stating that his arrogance and failure to appear before the committee on privileges and absences is unprecedented, unacceptable and unbefitting of his status having previously served as a backbencher and later a Cabinet Minister.

PHOENIX NEWS