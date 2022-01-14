NAKACINDA REMAINS DETAINED

By Victoria Yambani

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Raphael Nakacinda is still in detention at Woodlands Police Station.

Mr. Nakacinda was locked up yesterday after he was warned and cautioned for proposing violence and alleged defamation of the President.

He has not yet been charged allegedly because the arresting police officer has not reported for work and is only expected to report at 14hours this afternoon.

PF Acting President, Given Lubinda says the party hopes police are not playing tactics to keep Mr.

Nakacinda in cells longer than is necessary.

Several senior party officials visited Mr. Nakacinda this morning to offer solidarity.