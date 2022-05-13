NAKACINDA REPORTS FANWELL SIANDENGE AND A UPND CADRE TO POLICE I.G OVER THREATS ON HIS LIFE

PF Member of the Central Committee, Raphael Nakacinda, has officially complained to the Zambia Police over threats on his life by known persons.

Mr. Nakacinda has named State House Deputy Inspector General, Fanwell Siandenge and a UPND cadre Elvis Mainza, as the alleged masterminds behind the threats on his life following the Press Conference held by President Hakainde Hichilema in which he stated that, “Nakacinda will pay for his conduct” and “some people may beat him”.

He has since called on the Inspector General Lemmy Kajoba to urgently institute investigations.

Several local and international entities have been copied the said letter including Office of the Public Protector, Human Rights Commission, US Embassy, Chinese Embassy, Russian Embassy, EU office among others.