NAKACINDA REPORTS FANWELL SIANDENGE AND A UPND CADRE TO POLICE I.G OVER THREATS ON HIS LIFE
PF Member of the Central Committee, Raphael Nakacinda, has officially complained to the Zambia Police over threats on his life by known persons.
Mr. Nakacinda has named State House Deputy Inspector General, Fanwell Siandenge and a UPND cadre Elvis Mainza, as the alleged masterminds behind the threats on his life following the Press Conference held by President Hakainde Hichilema in which he stated that, “Nakacinda will pay for his conduct” and “some people may beat him”.
He has since called on the Inspector General Lemmy Kajoba to urgently institute investigations.
Several local and international entities have been copied the said letter including Office of the Public Protector, Human Rights Commission, US Embassy, Chinese Embassy, Russian Embassy, EU office among others.
Ha ha ha, why are you copying it to the imperialists that you scorn and vilify everyday? Allege? Why don’t you take those that are giving you information to the police so that they can deal with the issue expeditiously as this is serious and as a citizen you don’t need to be threatened in this manner?
You invited it to yourself by insulting tongas. You are an idiot, if I were close, I was going to slap you. Syiandenge, has even spared you idiotic fool.
Ndiwe, garu chabe.
Africans never learn.
PF were hooligans.
UPND are hooligans.
Cry my beloved country.
The man is going round the bend. He needs urgent mental care.