Nakacinda Says President HH Is Planning To Impose State Of Emergency

By Leah Ngoma
The Patriotic Front has alleged that president Hakainde Hichilema is planning to impose a state of emergency owing to his failure to govern the country.
Addressing the media in Lusaka today, PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda claims that president Hichilema is aware of the discontent among Zambians following the failure to deliver on his campaign promises, hence wants to impose a state of emergency to curtail people`s rights to express themselves on their expectations from government.
Mr. Nakacinda is concerned that once a state of emergency is declared, citizens will be searched and arrested anyhow and their democratic rights will be limited.
He says the head of state is currently testing the waters through disregarding the judiciary with impunity especially on the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections and alleged interference in the operations of the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-.
Meanwhile, Mr. Nakacinda has reiterated that the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections slated for tomorrow will be a nullity as there is a court order to stay the elections.
But presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has dispelled Mr. Nakacinda’s allegations and says the PF Information and Publicity Chairperson will stop at nothing to fabricate stories in an effort to get attention.
Mr. Bwalya has since urged Zambians to disregard his hallucinations.
