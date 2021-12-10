NAKACINDA SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ULTIMATE GOAL IS TO ARREST FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU AFTER ARRESTING FORMER MINSTERS AND PF MPS
PF chairperson for media publicity Raphael Nakacinda says the only remaining conscious of society that the PF was dependent upon was the the judiciary.
Nakacinda said the arrests of PF former ministers and MPs was being done to provide justification for the eventual arrest of former president Lungu.
He said President Hakainde Hichilema had under his pillow a long list of people who police would arrest.
He also said that the party was aware that the ultimate goal of the arrests was to justify the arrest of former President Edgar Lungu
Of course that is the whole idea,he has to answer for his abuses there is nothing special about him
EXACTLY!!!!!
The PF narrative is to act as though the only thing happening here is revenge. While they conveniently ignore the facts that the people being arrested committed serious crimes. In their minds, Zambians must ignore facts and now go through life not holding people responsible for their actions; no matter how serious those actions or the consequences.
These arrests are about enforcing the rule of law. The various agencies have clearly gathered the necessary evidence to then arrest people. Keep it up! No Zambian is above the law.
First off, there’s no such verse in the scriptures, maybe his binoculars are out of focus. Secondly, one would be utterly mistaken his remarks as coming from HH7 whilst in opposition. Mr Nakachinda, what you are mourning about is exactly what PF inflicted on the nation.
Nakachinda do you support the corruption the grand thefts the atrocities committed by your ministers and the pf? What makes you think PF is above the law or superior to other Zambians? Where was this democracy when you locked up the then opposition leader HH?.did he not have a democratic right? That is why you lot are hardened criminals and HH is treating you lot like babies
You are a CLIQUE of criminals and YOU Nakachinda are advocating for ECL to be arrested.