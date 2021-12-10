NAKACINDA SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ULTIMATE GOAL IS TO ARREST FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU AFTER ARRESTING FORMER MINSTERS AND PF MPS

PF chairperson for media publicity Raphael Nakacinda says the only remaining conscious of society that the PF was dependent upon was the the judiciary.

Nakacinda said the arrests of PF former ministers and MPs was being done to provide justification for the eventual arrest of former president Lungu.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema had under his pillow a long list of people who police would arrest.

He also said that the party was aware that the ultimate goal of the arrests was to justify the arrest of former President Edgar Lungu