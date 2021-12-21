RAPHAEL NAKACINDA TO APPEAR IN COURT AT 09:00HRS TODAY
Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda is scheduled to appear for plea Tuesday morning before the Lusaka Magistrates Court.
This is in a matter in which MCC Raphael Nakacinda has been cited for defamation of the President.
As well he might so that he demonstrates how HH met some judges in order to intimidate them to deliver judgements against PF MPs who hv appealed the loss of their parliamentary seats.