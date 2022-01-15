NAKACINDA USES ANOTHER BEMBA PROVERB TO DESCRIBE HICHILEMA

Detained PF member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakacinda has ceased another opportunity to describe President Hakainde Hichilema using a Bemba idiom.



Nakacinda re-affirmed that he has not committed any offence as he is a student of Bemba language.

He said he has been reading; “Insoselo na Mapinda-Ancient Bemba Wisdom for Modern Living” done by Chileshe Kapwepwe and Sampa Kangwa-Wilkie.



He advised leaders to heed to advice as Bembas would guide those who ignored counsel as “Munshebwa aile na mafi kubuko” (he that rejected counsel went to his inlaws with fecal matter).



He said Zambians should appreciate the rich culture, traditions and heritage of the country.

Nakacinda is in custody for urging President Hichilema to take it easy though pushed through is advise using a Bemba idiom stating “teka amatako panshi.”

Zambia Digest