FINALLY, HAMUKALE GATHERS HYENA COURAGE TO SPEAK

He writes……..

Nakacinda works so hard to get arrested by police and to appear politically relevant

Behind my back as minister of Southern Province then, Raphael Nakacinda, Kebby Mbewe, and Kennedy Mubanga were busy influencing the three chiefs East of Monze to divide Monze into two districts with the perceived rewards being Mbewe becoming minister of the province and Kennedy Mubanga becoming permanent secretary.

Nakacinda is from Monze East. Their complaint was that, I, myself, as minister and the Monze District Commissioner then Munachoongo Muleya were all hailing from Bweengwa and Namwala. Openly, I was repeatedly told that Southern Province cannot be governed by cattle herdsmen like Hamukale from Bweengwa and Namwala and that those from the Tonga Gwembe valley should never occupy senior positions because southern Province is for Choma elites.

My mother is from Mwanachingwala and Choongo royal families and my father is from Choongo, Hamusonde and Mungaila so I didn’t choose my parents. Why should the valley Tongas and those of us from Bweengwa and Namwala be seen as lesser citizens of Cuundu and Southern Province by Nakachinda and his cohorts?

If it was not for the encouragement of people like Hon Madyenkuku, late Hon Hatembo and President Lungu, I could have poorly performed in my duties. Let it be known to all that Nakacinda’s mockery and marginalization of other sub-ethnic groups within Southern Province is not new but started when I was in office.

The attack on President Hichilema is just a continuation but not a new phenomenon. Even Hon Kasauta Michelo condemned the manoeuvres by such people to divide Monze into two. What Nakachinda can do is to marry one thousand wives like Solomon, have 10, 000 babies and apply for a district clan of his own than bringing division in southern Province. We are part of the unitary state, Zambia and therefore, won’t accept secondary citizen status.

Dr. Edify Hamukale