NAKACINDA’S BINOCULARS ZOOM IN ON UPND PLOT TO DEMOLISH HOUSES IN KABWATA MAPLOTI AND BUILD A SHOPPING MALL.

calls on Kabwata residents to give the UPND full scale of punishment by voting for PF Candidate

Smart Eagles. Jan 8 (Kabwata)

The UPND have intentions of demolishing houses in favour of building a shopping mall in mapuloti area of Kabwata Constituency, says PF information chairperson, Raphael Nakacinda.

Nakacinda said a look through his binoculars revealed the evil intentions of the UPND against the good people of Kabwata and has called on them to give the UPND the full scale of punishment by booting them out of the constituency.

He said President Hichilema and his New dawn administration need to sit down because they have proved to be failures as evidenced by the hike in fuel prices and high electricity tarrifs among other injustices they are doing to the Zambian People.

Nakacinda who is on a door to door campaign trail with other PF functionaries including Mporokosa Lawmaker , Mundubile has since promised the people of Kabwata that his binoculars will be alert as always and fish out any irregularity that President HH and his administration want to mate out on the innocent citizens.

He has urged the people of Kabwata to turn up in large numbers and vote for Clement Tembo as area MP .

The Kabwata seat fell vacant after the demise of Hon. Levy Mkandawire, last year .