NAKACINDA’S OPERATIONAL BINOCULARS ZOOMS IN ON MILINGO’S ISSUE

……….finds a letter Solicitor General wrote Milingo’s lawyers over immunity negotiations

Lusaka… Monday, May 9, 2021(Smart Eagles)

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has zoomed in using his operational binoculars on a letter over the resignation of Mr Milingo Lungu as KCM provisional liquidator.

In the said letter dated 7th January 2022, Solicitor General Marshall Muchende allegedly asked Mr Lungu’s lawyers to postpone the plea which was scheduled for 10th January this year.

Solicitor General allegedly wrote the letter to conclude the immunity negotiations.

“Please note that this office is engaged in negotiations with the legal representatives of Mr Milingo to buttress a decision for him to resign from his position as Provisional Liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines PLC (in liquidation),” read the letter.

“It has been brought to our attention that there is a matter in which Mr Milingo is scheduled to appear for plea on Monday 10th January, 2022, in the Lusaka Subordinate Court. We seek your indulgence to consider postponing the taking of plea to the 17th January, 2022, to allow my office, in collaboration with yourselves engage in and possibly conclude the aforementioned negotiations.”

The matter in question has had caused public debate, with contradictory statements issued by government officials.