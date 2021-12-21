By Darius Choonya

The State has failed to present a docket before court of PF Member of the Central Committee in-charge of Information and Publicity, Raphael Nakacinda in order for him to take his plea in the defamation case against the President.

When the matter came up before Chief resident Magistrate Dominic Makalachi, the State Prosecutor informed the court that the charge sheet for Mr. Nakacinda has not been brought before court.

In response, lawyers representing Mr. Nakacinda expressed shock and disappointment over the failure of the state to present the said docket.

One of the lawyers Makebi Zulu has wondered why the docket has not been brought before court despite his client having been summoned by the state to appear before court on 21st December, 2021.

And in interview with Journalists, Mr. Nakacinda says he will wait for the docket to be ready as he utilizes his newly acquired binoculars to offer checks and balances to the ruling government.

Last week, the police arrested and charged Mr. Nakacinda with defamation of the president.

This follows his allegations that President Hakainde Hichilema has been summoning judges to his house to persuade them bring a one party state amidst the hearing of a judicial review application by eight PF members of parliament who had challenged speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti’s decision to chase them from parliament after the nullification of their seats.

The Eight MP’s have however decided to withdraw the matter. -Diamond TV