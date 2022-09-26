NAKED I CAME FROM MY MOTHER’S WOMB, NAKED I SHALL RETURN – ALL THIS IS VANITY- Chilufya Tayali

NAKED I CAME FROM MY MOTHER’S WOMB, NAKED I SHALL RETURN – ALL THIS IS VANITY

By Chilufya Tayali

Some people, especially on social media, have a very wrong perception about me, due to the propaganda of my critics against me

Some people think I am a man who can’t afford anything of value, yet am surrounded by things of high values.

To them, everything is just given to me for free, including my own house, wife, children and everything around me.

Even my air tickets and stay outside the Country is for free.

Well….. I wish many people would be so lucky, because I don’t think I am, rather I am blessed through the gifts (talent, skills and knowledge) to afford my life.

However, I take a humble attitude towards life, because all these things that people talk about are nothing. We enjoy them while we live but at the end of the day, we are just human and time will come when we will die and leave everything.

No matter what you eat, how you eat it, where you eat….., when you go to the toilet we relieve ourselves same way, we get naked and sit down just, #humbled, like the poor. Point being, we are just human beings like any other.

No matter how rich you are and who you date ( could be the richest and most beautiful personin the World), we experience same passion out of intimacy and procreate similarly, because we are just human beings.

Therefore, I am never attached or brag about anything, because in essence, I am just human like any other.

At the same time I never fear anyone because of what they have because when I look at them, I see nothing but a human being like any other.

This is the attitude Job hard and Jesus asks us to be simple, like children, and not naughty.

That said, let me go to Church for Mass at 06:15hrs.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!