NAKONDE BORDER IN SCANNER BOOST

The Nakonde One-Stop-Border-Post has received the baggage scanner bought by the Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry with support from the European Union.

The baggage scanners are under the Zambia Border Posts Upgrading Project in the ministry and coordinated by COMESA.

The scanners which have been bought at a cost of €210,000 are expected to be installed at Chirundu and Mwami border posts with Nakonde being the first to receive the equipment.

And speaking during the handing over, Director for Foreign Trade in the ministry, Simon Ng’ona, says the equipment will tighten security at the border in detecting objects such as guns.

Training of critical employees in readiness for operation to tighten security has also been done.