NAKONDE BORDER POST CLOSED FOR TWO HOURS FOLLOWING PROTESTS

NAKONDE BORDER POST ON TANZANIA SIDE CLOSED FOR TWO HOURS TODAY FOLLOWING PROTESTS

……However, business has been restored at the Nakonde Border Post after partially closing for over two hours.

The Tanzanian gate was closed at 14:ours today following an attempted protest by some Tanzanian maize traders whose maize has been withheld by the zambian government since April following a ban on maize exports.



The protesting tanzanian nationals are among the 30 people whose maize and trucks were impounded in Nakonde last month including those for zambians.



The maize was purchased from the Food Reserve Agency in December but was in transit for selling to Kenya in March when the ban was already into effect.



A check by Chete FM News found only affected tanzanian traders on the tanzanian side of the border wanting to protest that their maize be released immediately.



Security on both sides has also been heightened.

As things stand, the ban is still in effect and it is the question of wether those who will be found wanting will have their maize ceased and forfeited to the state or will have to sell but not beyond the Nakonde border or any other border in the country.

CHETE FM