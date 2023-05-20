NAKONDE BUSINESSMAN PREPARES HIS GRAVEYARD AFTER VIOLATING CONDITIONS!

A 29 year old Nakonde Young Businessman has started preparing his graveyard after he was told by his Sumbawanga Witchdoctor that he will soon die for violating conditons attached to his wealth.

Grigory Siame who used to be very poor until he went to see a witch doctor 8 years ago, is said to have violated the attached conditions after he borded one of his 5 newly bought vehicles.

Mr Siame is said to be owning close to 89 barber shops and 240 mobile booths in Nakonde and Tunduma where he collects K28,000 per day.