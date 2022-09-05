Nakonde DC becomes instant hero, catches car thief

Nakonde District Commissioner Marvellous Sikapizye proved that ‘it’s not about how many times you’ve fallen but risen’, when he caught a car thief yesterday.

This happened when two men asked for a lift from a driver of a southbound imported car.

About 20Km away from the central business district of Nakonde, the driver was allegedly attacked and left for death as they drove away with the car.

Word was immediately spread about the incident.

The thieves changed the route to the western direction, but got unlucky when a tyre burst at Tenga Village.

Mr Sikapizye rushed to the area upon hearing the car was within the area and told villagers to guard until help had arrived.

But the drama was far from over. The criminals returned, dispersed the people that were looking after it and sped away in the eastern direction

It was at this point that the DC’s driving skills paid off.

Before the car could cross the security checkpoint, he alerted the police to block it from proceeding.

One suspect in police custody in connection with the case.

He is believed to have been hired by the two criminals to pick up the car from where they temporarily abandoned it.

Last week, Nakonde District Commissioner Marvellous Sikapizye was at the center of controversy for martial arts display, but yesterday’s action could just be a major come back for him.

The driver is in hospital for treatment.