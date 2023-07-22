NAKONDE MAN AXED BY WIFE OVER NSHIMA

A 52-year-old old man of Mwenzo village in Nakonde is nursing head injuries after his wife reportedly hacked him with an axe for questioning her over the Nshima she had prepared for him.

Hosea Simwanza was axed by his 49-year-old wife Eunice Nalungwe, whom he questioned for preparing Nshima, she had not prepared for over three weeks after a marital dispute between the couple.

The wife however, without saying a word fetched an axe from their house and hacked the husband on the head causing a deep cut.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Kaunda Mubanga explains that the victim is said to be stable while admitted to Nakonde District Hospital.

He says no arrest have been made yet while a docket has been opened.

(Credit: Nakonde Radio Fm-99.4)