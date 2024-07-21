Nakonde man gets life imprisonment for killing rival he caught in bed with girlfriend



THE life of a 43-year-old Nakonde resident, has hit rock bottom after the Chinsali High Court jailed him for life, over the killing of his rival whom he found on top of his girlfriend playing adult Olympics.



And with a bang of a gavel by the judge pronouncing judgement of the matter, Jonas Sinkamba’s freedom went out of service like the mobile phone network during load shedding, as he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Jackson Sinkamba, 29, two years ago in October.



According to court documents, Sinkamba discovered Jackson having sexual intercourse with his girlfriend, Mwaka Nampemba, and fatally stabbed him in the abdomen.



ZANIS reports that presiding judge at the Chinsali High Court Justice Willie Sinyangwe, ruled that the prosecution successfully proved the murder case beyond a reasonable doubt.



Evidence presented in court showed that the murder weapon, a knife, was stained with blood and the victim suffered a fatal stab wound to the abdomen.



Although fingerprint testing was not conducted on the knife, Sinyangwe determined that the use of a knife as a weapon demonstrated Sinkamba’s intent to cause harm or death.



Sinyangwe added that such an action indicates an intention to cause death or serious harm, considering that stabbing someone in the stomach with a knife can be fatal



“With effect to malice aforethought Section 204 of the Penal Code, I therefore find you Jonas Sinkamba guilty as charged thereby sentencing you to life imprisonment,” said Judge Sinyangwe.



Kalemba July 20, 2024