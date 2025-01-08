NAKONDE MAN TAKES OWN LIFE OVER GAMBLING DEBTS



A 45-year-old man from Katozi village in Nakonde has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a nylon rope after accumulating debts from gambling.





According to a police report from Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola, the deceased, identified as Amos Silungwe took an undisclosed amount of money from his wife, which was meant for their liquor store, and used it to play bonanza, but unfortunately lost.





In an attempt to recover his losses, he sold three bags of fertilizer from their home, but his wife discovered what he had done and confronted him.



Feeling overwhelmed and unable to face his family, he took his own life.





The incident was reported to the police by the deceased’s brother-in-law, Nowell Sikasunda, who found the body and rushed it to Nakonde urban clinic, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.





Commissioner Moola has told Chete FM News that police suspect no foul play, but the matter is currently under investigation.