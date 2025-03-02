NAKONDE MOTHER BURNS DAUGHTER’S HANDS OVER A MEAL OF BEANS



In a harrowing case of child abuse, a six-year-old girl lies in critical condition at Nakonde District Hospital after her mother, Carol Chambula, allegedly burned her hands in boiling water as punishment for eating a meal meant for her siblings.



The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, happened after the young girl ate nshima and beans prepared for her elder brother and sister. In a fit of rage, the 32-year-old mother reportedly heated a pot of water and forced her daughter’s hands into the scalding liquid a cruel attempt to “teach her a lesson” about taking food not meant for her





Witnesses say the girl’s screams echoed through the neighborhood, but by the time help arrived, her small hands were already severely burnt, the skin peeling away from her fragile fingers.





Medical staff at Nakonde District Hospital have described the child’s condition as “very serious,” with both hands showing deep burns that may require advanced treatment. Plans are underway to transfer her to Chinsali Hospital for specialized care.





When confronted by the police, Chambula blamed her actions on supernatural forces. “Please boss, forgive me. I have demons. I was possessed I didn’t realize what I was doing,” she pleaded, her voice breaking in a mix of fear and desperation.





Her explanation, however, did little to sway law enforcement. She was swiftly arrested and placed in police custody. Chambula is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, where she will face charges of child abuse and grievous bodily harm.





Local residents have expressed outrage over the incident. “How can a mother do this to her own child over food?” said one neighbor, shaking her head in disbelief. “That poor girl was just hungry.”





The case has sparked a broader conversation about child protection and mental health support in Zambia. Many are questioning whether the mother’s violent outburst stems from untreated mental health issues or overwhelming stress, and whether more could have been done to prevent this tragedy.





As the young girl battles for recovery, calls are growing louder for authorities to strengthen laws against child abuse and provide more support for struggling families.





For now, the child remains silent in her hospital bed, her bandaged hands a painful reminder of a meal that should have only filled her belly not scarred her for life.