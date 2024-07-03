Nakonde MP Lukas Simumba Seeks Clarity on Delay in Announcing New Opposition Leader

Lusaka, 3rd July, 2024

Nakonde Member of Parliament Lukas Simumba raised concerns about the delay in announcing the new leader of the opposition and the opposition whip.

Speaking directly to Madam Speaker, Hon. Simumba highlighted the importance of these roles for the effective functioning of the parliamentary system.

Hon. Simumba drew attention to past instances where changes in leadership were promptly communicated to the House. He specifically referenced the cases of Mundubile and Kampyongo, where the speaker immediately announced the changes upon receiving the information.

The swift announcements in these cases ensured that the House was kept fully informed and able to proceed with its business without unnecessary delays.

“Madam Speaker, what is happening?” Simumba questioned.

“In the case of Mundubile and Kampyongo, the House announced immediately when there were these changes. We want to find out, Madam Speaker, why has the House kept quiet even after informing the House that there are those changes?”

The Nakonde MP emphasized the current lack of clarity regarding the leadership of the opposition.

“We want to find out why we don’t have a leader of opposition. Because as it is now, Madam Speaker, we don’t have a leader of opposition if this House can’t announce. I seek your serious guidance on this matter. Thank you very much.”

Hon. Simumba’s call for transparency and prompt communication highlights the critical role that opposition leaders play in the parliamentary system. The delay in the announcement has raised questions and concerns among MPs and the public alike.

In response, the Honourable Madam speaker said, the Mayter is being studied and communication will be made.