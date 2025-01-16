Nakonde MP Simumba to Petition Over Council Worker’s Firing, Accuses Lawlessness in UPND Govt

Nakonde MP Simumba to Petition Over Council Worker’s Firing, Accuses Lawlessness in UPND Government



Nakonde Member of Parliament Lukas Simumba has expressed intentions to petition the firing of a female council worker who was allegedly dismissed from her job last year at Nakonde Town Council after commenting on a Facebook post.



Mr Simumba stated that the worker’s comment, “Ka Leza Che,” on a post that read, ” when HH finishes his five year term, everyone should should be given a certificate of survival,” was not sufficient grounds for termination.



However, he has not provided any evidence to support his claim, and Chete FM is currently investigating the matter.

He has also accused the UPND government of tolerating lawlessness, stating that the party allows lawlessness as long as one belongs to the UPND.



Furthermore, Simumba questioned the government’s handling of a separate matter involving a director of finance (DF) who was allegedly distributing UPND branded shirts with his face on them, promoting his candidacy for the Chinsali constituency in the next general election.

He wonders why the DF has not been reprimanded for engaging in partisan politics, which is against the code of ethics for civil servants.

The MP claims to have videos of the Director of Finance distributing the branded shirts, but Chete FM has not independently verified this claim.



Chete FM has reached out to relevant authorities for comment and is following up on Mr Simumba’s claims.