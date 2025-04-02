NAKONDE NURSING STUDENT TAKES OWN LIFE



A 27-year-old third-year nursing student, Maria Bowa, of Mbala School of Nursing, has allegedly taken her own life by consuming a poisonous substance.





Maria, who originally hails from Nakonde, was found dead in her room in Ntindi village around 13:00 hours by her elder sister, with whom she resided.





Although official details from the police are not yet available, unconfirmed reports suggest that Maria had recently returned home after being informed by her school that she would not be allowed to sit for her final course exams, which scheduled for this June.





It is not also clear if that could have led to the suicide.



Our condolences go out to the Bowa family.



CHETE FM