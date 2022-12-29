Nakonde polygamist brutally murdered by unknown men

A 58- year-old Polygamist of Nakonde has been brutally murdered by unknown people while spending the night with his second wife.

David Singoyi was hacked multiple times on the head, neck and hands with a matchete by unknown men while his second wife Vyness Namwila 51, helplessly watched.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects and are yet to ascertain the motive of the murder.

Muchinga province police commissioner Kaunda Mubanga said the incident occurred on December 26th between 01:00 hours and 05:00 hours in Sanyanta village of Nakonde.

“Brief facts are that the now deceased was in a polygamous marriage with two wives staying in the same village. On Sunday December 25th, he decided to go and spend a night with his second wife Vyness. Whilst they were asleep, his wife heard a bang on the door and when she woke up to go and see who was there she saw two unknown men entering their bedroom. As the now deceased was trying to wake up, one of the men started hacking him with a matchet,” he said.

Mr Mubanga said the wife to the deceased tried to escape, but she was obstructed by the other man whom she found by the door holding a gun.

“It was further reported that the criminals made sure that they murdered the deceased and that is when they left the house leaving the Second wife inside. Later She went back in the bedroom to check on her husband whom she found dead in a pool of blood. After a physical inspection, the body was found with multiple cuts on the head, a deep open cut on the neck, two deep cuts on the right Palm, multiple deep cuts on the left hand and broken left hand,” he said.

