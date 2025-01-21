NAKONDE WOMAN ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER SEVERE BEATING BY HER HUSBAND…OVER CONJUGAL RIGHTS





A 40-year-old woman of Ntindi village in Nakonde district of Muchinga Province has been admitted to Nakonde Urban Clinic after she was severely beaten by her husband for asking him why he had not been attending to her matrimonial needs.



According to a police report, the incident occurred on Monday, January 20, 2025, after the woman, identified as Sarah Namonje, asked her husband, Chrispine Siame, why he had not been fulfilling his conjugal rights.



The conversation turned violent when Chrispine allegedly used an unknown instrument to inflict injuries on Sarah’s hands, face, legs, back, and general body.





The victim’s neighbor heard her screams and rushed to her aid, finding her lying on the ground.



The neighbor quickly alerted Ms. Sarah’s sister, Ester Namonje, and mother, Roster Nankonlongo, who took her to the police station to report the incident.





The police have since launched a manhunt for the husband, who is currently on the run.



Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola has confirmed the incident to Chete FM News.



Chete FM