NALIMYEBELE NE MBWILI NALIMYEBELE, SINGS KAMBWILI OVER “TRIBAL APPOINTMENTS”

Nalimyebele ne mbwili nalimyebele, Chishimba Kambwili is singing over what is viewed as tribal appointments being churned out from State House by President Hakainde Hichilema.

And Kambwili has questioned the setting of the deadline for the submission of K200,000 nomination fees for PF male presidential candidates and K100,00 for the females, saying there hasn’t been any advertisement in the media about the same.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on what are being seen as regional appointments by President Hichilema, with the very recent ones being the appointment of Himba Cheelo , Mooya Lumamba and Anthony Mulongoti as permanent secretaries for Energy, Mines and Commerce respectively, with Cheelo taking over from the dismissed Sakwiba Musiwa, Kambwili laughed at the move and proceeded to sing "nalimyebele ne mbwili na…