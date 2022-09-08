NALIMYEBELE NE MBWILI NALIMYEBELE, SINGS KAMBWILI OVER “TRIBAL APPOINTMENTS”
Nalimyebele ne mbwili nalimyebele, Chishimba Kambwili is singing over what is viewed as tribal appointments being churned out from State House by President Hakainde Hichilema.
And Kambwili has questioned the setting of the deadline for the submission of K200,000 nomination fees for PF male presidential candidates and K100,00 for the females, saying there hasn’t been any advertisement in the media about the same.
Speaking with Daily Revelation on what are being seen as regional appointments by President Hichilema, with the very recent ones being the appointment of Himba Cheelo , Mooya Lumamba and Anthony Mulongoti as permanent secretaries for Energy, Mines and Commerce respectively, with Cheelo taking over from the dismissed Sakwiba Musiwa, Kambwili laughed at the move and proceeded to sing “nalimyebele ne mbwili na… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/nalimyebele-ne-mbwili-nalimyebele-sings-kambwili-over-tribal-appointments/
Compared with SATA and Edgar lungu appointments I think upnd are ok on tribal appointments, however , upnd be careful with the way you appoint.
Zambia Zambia. When will fools STOP looking at names appointed in government?. Are they not Zambians?
When God gave others riches and others to date remain impoverished does it also mean God was unfair?
You are simply asking why God never made each one of us a mighty Mr JOB.
Not all can occupy one single position at the same time. The sooner idiots realize this the better.
Europe they divided that country, kambwili if you are uncomfortable please ask for a bill to see how you can divide this country.
No policy debate but good on dividing the country which is not good.
There is nothing coming out of these opposition leaders, nothing just name calling and personal attacks. Bally is fixing very well now they have run out of what to say. Brainless.