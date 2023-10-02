NALITUMPA INE, SINGS LUNGU … nods to Mumbi Phiri’s cries on hunger and will think about request to run again

NALITUMPA INE, SINGS LUNGU … nods to Phiri’s cries on hunger and will think about request to run again

Former President Edgar Lungu was seen singing “nalitumpa ine” while dancing at the same time after Mumbi Phiri pleaded with him to go to Cabinet Office and collect the letter in which he indicatd that he had retired from active politics.

After Esther’s court case was adjourned, Lungu and wife went out in the company of senior party officials and sympathisers.

While they were walking out of the Court premises, Phiri started shouting urging president Lungu to come back to politics and suffer with the people.

“insala twachula bweleni muma politics. Inkalata mwatwala ku Cabinet mwalilanda ati amapolitics mwaleka muyesenda. Insala chuleni nifwe tujoineni. Tatwachulile ama benefits (We have suffered as there is too much hunger in the country. Please consider coming back to politics. Please join us in this struggle against hunger)” she said.

While she was saying this, president Lungu was reluctantly seen tapping Phiri on the shoulder to stop her from saying what she was saying but she continued after which he seemed to have given in and said ‘nalitumpa ine’ while doing his trademark dance, sending the crowd…