NALUMANGO ACCUSES MILLERS OF INFLATING MEALIE MEAL PRICES



NALUMANGO ACCUSES MILLERS OF INFLATING MMEAL PRICES … something that can be interpreted as mockery since ZNS is exporting commodity

Vice President Mutale Nalumango is has said that some millers are inflating the prices of mealie meal.

Responding to Kantanshi member of parliament Anthony Mumba who wanted to know what immediate measures government is putting in places to avert the skyrocketing prices of mealie meal, Nalumango said that government had intervened through ZNS, FRA and millers over the matter saying it is disappointing to note that despite such interventions, the prices of the staple food are high.

However, that ZNS involvement is highly questionable as the same institution that was brought in to help arrest the skyrocketing prices is now involved in the export of meal mealie at lucrative prices, despite claims to the contrary that the mealie meal they are exporting is the one they import from South Africa, something that has been debunked as it is not in ZNS’s role to be a trading organisation.

“These prices are exergerated. The millers are inflating the prices of mealie meal,” Nalumango said.

Nalumango also said that the UPND administration has demonstrated that it is on the right trajectory to deliver on its campaign promises and that is why most opposition members of parliament were not speaking in Parliament.

“So we congratulate them for keeping quiet…

