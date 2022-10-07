Nalumango confirms that former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is under investigations

GOVT HAS NOT MADE ANY DECISION TO COMMENCE PROSECUTION OF FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

By Mastone Moonze

Vice president Mutale Nalumango says government has not made any decision to commence the prosecution of former president Edgar Lungu on suspicions of corruption.

Speaking in parliament this morning during the Vice President`s question time, Mrs. Nalumango says carrying out investigations on the former head of state is different from the prosecution process that requires lifting of his immunity.

Responding to a question raised by Bangweulu Member of Parliament Anthony Kasandwe who wanted to know whether government has commenced the prosecution of Mr. Lungu, Mrs. Nalumango says investigative wings will have to first gather evidence before recommending removal of the former president`s immunity to face trial.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has slapped a 30 day suspension on Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu for use of unpalatable language on the floor of the house recently.

Mr. Zulu while on the floor of the house debating a motion urging government to remove the position of district commissioner said no one should undermine his submissions as everyone in the house was an elderly person who has shaved pubic hair before.

PHOENIX NEWS