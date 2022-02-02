NALUMANGO FIRST VICE PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA TO PAY A COURTESY CALL ON HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS CHIEF MUKUNI.

Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022

Chief Mukuni of the LeyaToka people of Southern Province has revealed that Her Honor the Vice President of Zambia, Mrs. Mutale Nalumango is the first Vice President of Zambia to pay a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Seniour Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya speaking people in Southern Province.

Responding to the Chief, the Vice president stated that it’s disheartening to learn that she’s the first vice president of Zambia to visit chief Mukuni and assured the traditional leader that President Hakainde Hichilema is determined to uniting the country by bringing the people together. “He’s resolved and walking the talk”.

Mrs. Nalumango further said that under the new dawn administration, all traditional leaders are equal and will be treated same.

A Southern Chief is a Chief for all Zambians and vise versa. Never again should Zambia allow politicians to divide them based on regions. Vice president said.