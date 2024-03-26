NALUMANGO HAPPY WITH DEBT DEAL AGREEMENT

MARCH 26, 2024

Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO is happy with the 3.5 billon United states dollars debt deal agreement reached with Eurobond holders saying that country was overwhelmed by debt.

Speaking in Lusaka at a breakfast event to celebrate Women in the Defence Forces organised by FNB Zambia, Mrs. NALUMANGO said Zambians must unite in celebrating the milestone because the country was almost drowning.

She has congratulated President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and Finance Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE for leading the negotiations in the debt restructuring process.

Meanwhile, Mrs. NALUMANGO has called on women to support one another.

Mrs. NALUMANGO has observed that when women support each other, they can achieve a lot.

And FNB Zambia Chief Executive Officer KAPUMPE CHOLA said the success of the debt restructuring process has put the country on a path of recovery.

Ms. CHOLA said the negotiating team put up a good fight to emerge victorious.

At the same event, Lusaka Province Minister SHEAL MULYATA called on women to speak out against child marriages.