NALUMANGO SLAMS LEADERS OPPOSING FREE EDUCATION

Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO says it is irresponsible for any leader to condemn the free education policy which has brought many children into school.

Mrs. NALUMANGO says leaders that want to deprive the citizens of such progressive policies such as free education should NOT be trusted.

She says government has resorted to invest resources into the implementation of the free education policy because it understands the importance of schooling in enhancing development in the country.

The Vice President said this in the National Assembly when she responded to a question raised by Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, CHRIZOSTER PHIRI who wanted to find out Government’s stance on free education.

ZNBC