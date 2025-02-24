Nalumango’s remarks have potential to promote moral decay – Rev Mulenga



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Former Ndola Pastor’s Fellowship chairperson Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga says the remarks by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango encouraging women to become pregnant and receive government support has the potential to encourage further moral decay and push women and young girls into unwanted pregnancies.



And Men’s Network for Gender and Development national coordinator Nelson Banda said it was unfortunate that such remarks came from Nalumango when the country was struggling to end teenage pregnancies.





On Friday last week, while in Parliament, Nalumango said the government was doing so much for the people of Zambia, even looking after pregnant women, hence women should get pregnant and get paid.



Nalumango said imita ufole meaning get pregnant and get paid.





These remarks have sparked debate, with people saying that all women and young girls would be encouraged to get pregnant



