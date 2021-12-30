MS NAMAKAU KABWIKU APPOINTED AS THE DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON FOR POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION

Below is her message ✍

Good evening ladies. I would like to thank all those that congratulated me when the president announced that I had been appointed as commissioner.

I couldn’t say thank you before I got the appointment letter. Now that I am in possession of the letter and have confirmed that I have been appointed as the vice chairperson of the police service commission, I would like to thank you once more colleagues.